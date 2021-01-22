Pichai lauds Biden's actions on Covid, immigration policy, offers Google support

With President Joe Biden's taking quick actions regarding Covid 19, climate change and immigration policies from the first day he took office, Sundar Pichai said that Google support such action on such important issues and added "we look forward to working with the new administration to help the US recover from the pandemic"

The business sector as a whole lauded President Joe Biden's steps to initiate immigration reforms, underlining that the move would boost American economy, create jobs and attract talent from across the world.

Biden's six measures applauded by the world

Biden ends Trump's Muslim travel ban, Mexico wall construction, changes immigration policy

In a sharp departure from his Republican predecessor, Biden just hours after being sworn in also sent an immigration bill to Congress that proposes opening a path to citizenship for millions of immigrants living in the United States unlawfully.

The executive actions, signed at a ceremony at the White House, included immediately lifting a travel ban on 13 mostly Muslim-majority and African countries, halting construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall and reversing a Trump order preventing migrants who are in the United States illegally from being counted for congressional districts.

Biden also signed a memorandum directing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the U.S. attorney general to preserve the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which protects migrants who came to the country as children from deportation, and reversed Trump's executive order calling for stricter immigration enforcement away from the country's international borders.

Immediately after the actions were announced, DHS said it would end all enrollments in a controversial Trump program - known as the Migrant Protection Protocols - that forced more than 65,000 asylum seekers back to Mexico to wait for U.S. court hearings. The release did not clarify what will happen to migrants currently in the program, many of whom have been stuck for months in squalid tent camps near the southwest border.

Biden issues orders requiring masks in federal buildings

President Joe Biden signed an order on Wednesday requiring masks and physical distancing in all federal buildings and the development of a testing program for federal employees for COVID-19, in a first step to combat a pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 400,000 Americans.

Biden's order, the first one he signed at the White House hours after taking office, says federal employees, contractors and others in federal buildings or on federal lands should "wear masks, maintain physical distance, and adhere to other public health measures, as provided in (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines."

Biden will leave mechanics of Trump impeachment trial

Biden will leave the mechanics of how to proceed with former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial to the U.S. Senate, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"We are confident that ... the Senate ... can do their constitutional duty while continuing to conduct the business of the American people," Psaki told reporters at a White House briefing.

"He's going to leave the mechanics, the timing and the specifics of how Congress moves forward on impeachment to them."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has yet to send the article of impeachment to the Senate. According to Senate rules, the Republican former president's trial would start the day after the charge is sent over.

Biden to remake US role in climate crisis

Biden committed the United States to rejoining the Paris climate accord, blocked an oil pipeline project and froze Arctic drilling in a raft of executive orders signed hours after taking office Wednesday.

Biden's administration announced plans for a temporary moratorium on oil and gas leasing in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge after the Trump administration issued leases in a part of the refuge considered sacred by the Indigenous Gwich'in.

But for the Democrat who has pledged to roll back four years of environmental harm done by his predecessor Donald Trump, that's just the start.

Experts say that Biden will have to rebuild the credibility the US lost in the eyes of the international community, by setting concrete goals for emissions reductions on the path to net zero by 2050.

Next, he'll need to realize his $2 trillion climate plan, which would place green action at the heart of the economy and its recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, while ensuring a long term shift that can't be rapidly undone under a future Republican president.

