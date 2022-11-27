A pickup vehicle dragged and killed a 20-year-old Indian student who was crossing the street on a bicycle. Despite the fact that the victim has not yet been named by the police, he has been identified by his cousin as Kartik Saini. The deceased's cousin Parveen Saini told CBC Toronto that the victim had arrived in Canada from India in August 2021. As per the cousin, Kartik’s family is based in Karnal, Haryana.

Kartik was enrolled at Sheridan College, according to the institution. The tragic death of Kartik has caused great sorrow among the community, the publication quoted the college as saying in an email while extending its deepest sympathies to his family, friends, classmates and teachers.

The driver of a Ford F-250 truck was travelling west on St. Clair Avenue East when he made a right turn and started travelling north on Yonge, according to a news release from the police. Kartik crossed Yonge in the eastbound direction at the same moment.

Kartik, as well as his bike, was pinned underneath the pickup truck when it struck him and went north on Yonge Street, the statement added. Kartik was declared dead at the scene despite attempts by emergency personnel to free him and revive him.

BREAKING: Kartik Saini, 20 y/o, from Karnal, Punjab, international student at Sheridan Colg., has been identified as the cyclist who died after being struck and dragged by a pickup vehicle in Toronto on Wednesday afternoon. He was pronounced dead on the scene. pic.twitter.com/65sn43vp2I — RED FM™ TORONTO (@REDFMToronto) November 25, 2022

Kartik was "a very decent person", the cousin told The Star. According to him, Kartik’s family just has one wish now: They want to have his remains returned to India as soon as possible.

Advocates claim that Kartik’s death underlines the need for improved road design at Toronto's busiest crossings. He happens to be the second cyclist to pass away in a car accident since September. In September, a van killed a 44-year-old man who was riding an e-bike near Downsview.

Constable Laura Brabant, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said the investigation into the collision is on.

"The determination on whether charges are laid or not takes time as the investigators have to conduct a full investigation first," Brabant said, adding, "This takes time and is not a rushed process."

Meanwhile, a makeshift memorial has been set up at the scene of the collision. A group called Advocacy For Respect For Cyclists is organising a ride in Kartik's honour on November 30.

Participants will meet at Matt Cohen Park at Bloor Street and Spadina Avenue. The ride will end with the placement of a ghost bike at the crash site.

(With PTI inputs)