Pickup truck drags 20-year-old Indian student to death in Canada

A pickup vehicle dragged and killed a 20-year-old Indian student who was crossing the street on a bicycle. Despite the fact that the victim has not yet been named by the police, he has been identified by his cousin as Kartik Saini. The deceased's cousin Parveen Saini told CBC Toronto that the victim had arrived in Canada from India in August 2021. As per the cousin, Kartik’s family is based in Karnal, Haryana.

