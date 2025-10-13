Pics: Tears and relief as freed Israeli hostages embrace families after two years in captivity

Seven Israeli hostages held by Hamas for more than two years have returned home, leading to moving scenes of reunion and relief as they embraced their families for the first time since their capture.

The hostages — Eitan Mor, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Omri Miran, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, and Alon Ohel — were escorted from Gaza into Israel by personnel from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israeli Security Agency (ISA).

According to an update shared by Israel War Room on X, the group underwent initial medical checks before being reunited with their loved ones.

Families and officials gathered at a military facility near Re’im, where emotional moments unfolded as the freed hostages were welcomed back. “You’re coming home. There’s no war. There’s no war. It’s over. I love you (sic),” said Einav Zangauker to her son Matan, minutes after his release. Her words captured the relief and disbelief felt by many after years of uncertainty.

Alon Ohel’s family expressed similar gratitude, saying, “He’s standing on his own,” as they celebrated his return.

In the hours leading up to the transfer, some families were able to speak with their relatives for the first time in two years, according to social media posts. Hamas reportedly facilitated these brief phone calls, which provided a rare opportunity for emotional connection ahead of their release.

The IDF stated that its commanders and soldiers accompanied the freed hostages during their journey home, saluting and embracing them upon arrival. The military also called on the public to respect the privacy of the individuals and their families during the recovery process.

Maj Gen (Res) Nitzan Alon and Maj Gen Shlomi Binder supervised the operation, alongside Intelligence Chief Maj Gen Aharon Zamir, who described the mission as one of deep personal and national significance.

The release marks a key moment in the ongoing ceasefire process in Gaza and has offered a measure of comfort to families and communities affected by the prolonged conflict. While attention remains on efforts to secure the release of remaining hostages, Monday’s reunions provided a rare moment of hope.