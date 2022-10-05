Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  ‘Picture for 2023 has darkened considerably’, says WTO while slashing global trade forecast

‘Picture for 2023 has darkened considerably’, says WTO while slashing global trade forecast

Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organisation, WTO, speaks to the media about WTO revised trade forecast during a press conference, at the headquarters of the World Trade Organization in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)
2 min read . 05:41 PM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay

WTO predicted that it would expand by just 1% in 2023, which is significantly less than their previous projection of 3.4% growth.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In light of Russia's conflict in Ukraine and other shocks to the global economy, the World Trade Organization (WTO) on October 5 sharply cut its global trade prediction for 2023. WTO experts revised their yearly trade forecast, noting that they now expected the world's merchandise trade to grow by 3.5 percent this year, which is a bit more than they had forecasted in April.

In light of Russia's conflict in Ukraine and other shocks to the global economy, the World Trade Organization (WTO) on October 5 sharply cut its global trade prediction for 2023. WTO experts revised their yearly trade forecast, noting that they now expected the world's merchandise trade to grow by 3.5 percent this year, which is a bit more than they had forecasted in April.

Also Read: Make Saudi Arabia ‘global investment powerhouse’: Digging deep into Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman’s vision

Also Read: Make Saudi Arabia ‘global investment powerhouse’: Digging deep into Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman’s vision

However, they predicted that it would expand by just 1% in 2023, which is significantly less than their previous projection of 3.4% growth.

However, they predicted that it would expand by just 1% in 2023, which is significantly less than their previous projection of 3.4% growth.

Since Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine had just begun a few weeks prior, the WTO noted that its April projections were extremely speculative. The estimates for 2023 "now appear overly optimistic, as energy prices have skyrocketed, inflation has become more broad-based, and the war shows no sign of letting up," it said.

Since Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine had just begun a few weeks prior, the WTO noted that its April projections were extremely speculative. The estimates for 2023 "now appear overly optimistic, as energy prices have skyrocketed, inflation has become more broad-based, and the war shows no sign of letting up," it said.

Also Read: India-UK Free Trade Agreement likely to be sealed by Diwali: Piyush Goyal

Also Read: India-UK Free Trade Agreement likely to be sealed by Diwali: Piyush Goyal

"The picture for 2023 has darkened considerably," WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told reporters in Geneva. "Today the global economy faces multi-prong crises. Monetary tightening is weighing on growth across much of the world."

"The picture for 2023 has darkened considerably," WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told reporters in Geneva. "Today the global economy faces multi-prong crises. Monetary tightening is weighing on growth across much of the world."

Rising energy costs in Europe as a result of the conflict in Ukraine, according to the WTO, are anticipated to reduce household expenditure and increase industry expenses.

Rising energy costs in Europe as a result of the conflict in Ukraine, according to the WTO, are anticipated to reduce household expenditure and increase industry expenses.

Also Read: Another Silicon Valley in India not far ahead: Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal

Also Read: Another Silicon Valley in India not far ahead: Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal

In the meantime, as China continued to struggle with Covid-19 breakouts and production disruptions, monetary policy tightening in the United States was having an impact on the housing, automobile, and fixed investment sectors.

In the meantime, as China continued to struggle with Covid-19 breakouts and production disruptions, monetary policy tightening in the United States was having an impact on the housing, automobile, and fixed investment sectors.

WTO economists maintained their April projection of 2.8% GDP growth for the world's economy as a whole, but they stated that growth in 2023 was now likely to be just 2.3% — down a whole percentage point from the prior forecast.

WTO economists maintained their April projection of 2.8% GDP growth for the world's economy as a whole, but they stated that growth in 2023 was now likely to be just 2.3% — down a whole percentage point from the prior forecast.

Also Read: Show me the salary: Why youngsters are posting their salaries online

Also Read: Show me the salary: Why youngsters are posting their salaries online

Comparatively, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has kept its 2022 prediction at three percent and anticipates growth of 2.2 percent in 2023. While doing so, the IMF predicts growth of 3.2% this year and 2.9% in 2023.

Comparatively, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has kept its 2022 prediction at three percent and anticipates growth of 2.2 percent in 2023. While doing so, the IMF predicts growth of 3.2% this year and 2.9% in 2023.

(With agency inputs)

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.