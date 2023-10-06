‘Piece of s***’: Angry citizen lashes out at Canada's Justin Trudeau | Watch video
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau confronted by outraged locals in Toronto
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was confronted by outraged locals in Toronto this week over the ongoing housing affordability crisis. The public interaction has since gone viral on social media platforms with many linking the matter to Ottawa's recently strained ties with India.
Canada's liberal government had promised to introduce wide-ranging draft legislation designed to help curb inflation in mid-September. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also announced a tax break designed to boost the construction of new rental apartment buildings and relieve pressure on the Canadian housing market.
ALSO READ: Comedian Andrew Schultz roasts Canadian PM, calls him ‘Justinder': Watch
The Trudeau government has been trailing in trailing in the polls amid complaints about the high cost of living. Recent polls showed that the official opposition Conservatives – who blame Trudeau for high inflation and a shortage of housing – would win an election if one were held now and end eight years of Liberal rule.
(With inputs from agencies)
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!