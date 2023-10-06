Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was confronted by outraged locals in Toronto this week over the ongoing housing affordability crisis. The public interaction has since gone viral on social media platforms with many linking the matter to Ottawa's recently strained ties with India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Videos of the incident showed Trudeau waving and shaking hands with a supporter before greeting his irate critic.

"I am not shaking your hand. You are a piece of s**t…You f**ked up the entire country," the man retorts in response to the PM's welcoming remarks.

A visibly surprised Trudeau then asked how he had 'messed up the country' prompting the man to ask if anyone could 'afford a home' at this time. The PM then noted that housing was not a federal responsibility, prompting another invective-filled volley of words about 'charging people a carbon tax'.

“You know what we are doing with that carbon tax? We are putting a price on pollution and we are returning it to families like yours," Trudeau can be heard explaining.

"You sent it over to Ukraine, right? You send it over to the guy slaughtering his own country…You got a propaganda bro. Get the f**k out of here," the man snaps back.

“You have been listening to Putin, have you? You know a lot of Russian disinformation," Trudeau countered before walking away to his motorcade.

Canada's liberal government had promised to introduce wide-ranging draft legislation designed to help curb inflation in mid-September. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also announced a tax break designed to boost the construction of new rental apartment buildings and relieve pressure on the Canadian housing market.

The Trudeau government has been trailing in trailing in the polls amid complaints about the high cost of living. Recent polls showed that the official opposition Conservatives – who blame Trudeau for high inflation and a shortage of housing – would win an election if one were held now and end eight years of Liberal rule.

