The International Monetary Fund appointed Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas to succeed Gita Gopinath as its chief economist. Gopinath, the first woman to serve as the IMF’s chief economist, is set to take over from Geoffrey Okamoto as the institution’s first deputy managing director on January 21.

“I am very pleased to announce that Pierre-Olivier will join us as the Fund’s next Chief Economist. He brings a stellar track record of scholarship and intellectual leadership in macroeconomic areas critical to our work—from global imbalances and capital flows to the stability of the international monetary and financial system, and more recently, to economic policies for the pandemic era," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva stated.

She described him as an outstanding macroeconomic scholar and practitioner with “his finger on the pulse of global economic issues."

He will begin his work as the IMF’s new Chief Economist on January 24, initially on a part-time basis as he concludes some prior teaching commitments, transitioning to full-time on April 1, 2022.

Gourinchas has had a long and distinguished career in academia. He joined UC Berkeley in 2003 and is currently the University of California at Berkeley’s Faculty Director of the Clausen Center for International Business & Policy, and the S.K. and Angela Chan Professor of Global Management. Mr. Gourinchas was also assistant professor of economics at Princeton University from 1998 to 2003 and before that, he was assistant professor of economics at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business.

