Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas to succeed Gita Gopinath as IMF's Chief Economist

Gourinchas has had a long and distinguished career in academia. He joined UC Berkeley in 2003 and is currently the University of California at Berkeley’s Faculty Director of the Clausen Center for International Business & Policy, and the S.K. and Angela Chan Professor of Global Management. Mr. Gourinchas was also assistant professor of economics at Princeton University from 1998 to 2003 and before that, he was assistant professor of economics at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business.