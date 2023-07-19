Thailand Election: Final chance for Pita Limjaroenrat as parliament casts vote for PM2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 07:20 AM IST
The leader of Thailand's Move Forward Party faces a second vote for prime minister. He needs over 50% of parliament's support to be endorsed.
The leader of Thailand's Move Forward Party, who had previously been denied the opportunity to become prime minister, faced his final chance on Wednesday as the parliament reconvened for a second vote on the premiership.
