Pizza Hut, KFC, Bata stores attacked in Bangladesh - know what’s happening

An unruly mob in Bangladesh attacked Bata, KFC and Pizza Hut stores in different parts of the state. Why? Because these are Israel-linked businesses, and the mob was holding nationwide anti-Israel protests.

Bangladesh police said it arrested 49 people for the violent and unlawful events that unfolded during the pro-Gaza protests on Monday.

Protests had erupted across Bangladesh, including the capital Dhaka, on Monday against Israeli brutality in Gaza. Vandalism was reported in Bogra, Sylhet, and Cox's Bazar.

“The glass facades of KFC and Pizza Hut were broken after stones were thrown during a rally protesting attacks on Palestine,” said the police in charge.

Various political, social, cultural, religious, and professional organizations protested on the streets of Dhaka.

Organizers said they were holding the demonstrations as part of a global campaign to protest the brutal attacks on Palestinians in Gaza. Students have boycotted classes and exams to participate in protests.

Officials and professionals also observed strikes. The organizers had urged the people to boycott Israeli goods. They also condemned the “brutal killings of innocent children, women, and civilians” in Gaza, calling on the international community to “stand for humanity.”

Protesters have strongly criticized the United States for supporting Israel in its attacks on Gaza, as well as the silence of organizations such as the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Arab League.

49 arrested Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus' office said in a statement that at least 49 individuals have been arrested in connection with these incidents.

They said two cases have been formally filed, and additional cases are being filed against those responsible.

“In a determined effort to bring those accountable to justice, police conducted raids last night targeting the perpetrators,” the statement read, adding that the law enforcement agencies are diligently reviewing video footage captured during the protests to identify more individuals involved.

"These operations will continue until all those responsible for this violence and destruction are apprehended," it added.

The Chief Adviser's office urged anyone with information to assist in the investigation. “Together, we can ensure that those who seek to undermine the peace and stability of our society are held accountable.”

Sheikh Hasina's flags extremism in Bangladesh Ousted Sheikh Hasina's Awami League said the vandalism during the protest is a sign of the alarming rise of extremism in Bangladesh. Advertisement

"This is more than a political crisis- it's a national emergency. Bangladesh risks becoming the next Afghanistan if the international community remains silent," the Awami League said.

The party demanded accountability from the Yunus-led administration and said the rule of law must be restored.

“Democracy must be revived. Dr Yunus must step down to make way for free and fair elections. To the global community: act now. Engage. Raise your voices. The cost of inaction will be devastating just for Bangladesh, but for regional and global stability,” the statement added.

Bata reacts Bata Bangladesh denounced the attacks on its stores in the country and rejected claims of Israeli ownership.

“We are aware of inaccurate claims suggesting that Bata is an Israeli-owned company or has political affiliations in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict,” the company said.