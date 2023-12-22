comScore
Plane carrying 300 Indians grounded in France over human trafficking suspicion
Plane carrying 300 Indians grounded in France over human trafficking suspicion

The aircraft carrying passengers ‘likely to be victims of human trafficking’ was detained on Thursday after an anonymous tipoff, the Paris public prosecutor's office told AFP.

French authorities grounded a Nicaragua-bound plane carrying 300 Indian passengers on suspicion of ‘human trafficking’, AFP reported. The authorities in France informed that the plane was grounded over suspected "human trafficking". 

The AFP report stated that the plane had taken off from the United Arab Emirates.

The aircraft carrying passengers "likely to be victims of human trafficking" was detained on Thursday after an anonymous tipoff, the Paris public prosecutor's office told AFP.

The national anti-organised crime unit JUNALCO has taken over the investigation, prosecutors said.

The prefecture in the northeastern department of Marne said the A340, operated by Romanian company Legend Airlines, "remained grounded on the tarmac at Vatry airport following its landing".

The plane had been due to refuel and was carrying 303 Indian nationals, it said.

According to a people familiar with the case, the Indian passengers might have planned to travel to Central America in order to attempt illegal entry into the United States or Canada.

(This is a developing story. Please refresh page for more information)

 

Published: 22 Dec 2023, 09:38 PM IST
