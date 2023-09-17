Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Plane crash in Brazil's Amazon state claims 14 lives

Plane crash in Brazil's Amazon state claims 14 lives

1 min read 17 Sep 2023, 06:56 AM IST Livemint

Plane crash in Brazil's Amazon state kills 14; investigation ongoing. The incident happened in the Barcelos province, situated approximately 400 km (248 miles) away from the state capital, Manaus.

A plane crash in Brazil's northern Amazon state on Saturday resulted in the tragic loss of 14 lives, as confirmed by the state's governor. (Photo: iStock) (Representative Image)

A plane crash in Brazil's northern Amazon state on Saturday resulted in the tragic loss of 14 lives, as confirmed by the state's governor.

As reported by Reuters, the incident happened in the Barcelos province, situated approximately 400 km (248 miles) away from the state capital, Manaus.

"I deeply regret the death of the 12 passengers and two crew members who were victims of the plane crash in Barcelos on Saturday," said Wilson Lima, Governor of Amazonas state on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Our teams have been working from the outset to provide the necessary support. My sympathy and prayers go out to their families and friends."

Also Read: Charter aircraft skids off runway at Mumbai airport, delays 40 flights

Manaus Aerotaxi airline has released a statement acknowledging the occurrence of an accident and confirming an ongoing investigation. However, the statement did not provide any specific information regarding casualties or injuries.

"We count on respect for the privacy of those involved at this difficult time and will be available to provide all necessary information and updates as the investigation progresses," the statement said.

Also Read: California plane crash: One killed and three injured after small plane crashed shortly after takeoff

Certain Brazilian media sources have suggested that US citizens may have been among the casualties. However, Reuters has not been able to independently verify these reports.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 17 Sep 2023, 06:57 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.