Plane crash in Brazil's Amazon state claims 14 lives

Plane crash in Brazil's Amazon state kills 14; investigation ongoing. The incident happened in the Barcelos province, situated approximately 400 km (248 miles) away from the state capital, Manaus.

A plane crash in Brazil's northern Amazon state on Saturday resulted in the tragic loss of 14 lives, as confirmed by the state's governor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by Reuters, the incident happened in the Barcelos province, situated approximately 400 km (248 miles) away from the state capital, Manaus.

"I deeply regret the death of the 12 passengers and two crew members who were victims of the plane crash in Barcelos on Saturday," said Wilson Lima, Governor of Amazonas state on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Our teams have been working from the outset to provide the necessary support. My sympathy and prayers go out to their families and friends." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Manaus Aerotaxi airline has released a statement acknowledging the occurrence of an accident and confirming an ongoing investigation. However, the statement did not provide any specific information regarding casualties or injuries.

"We count on respect for the privacy of those involved at this difficult time and will be available to provide all necessary information and updates as the investigation progresses," the statement said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Certain Brazilian media sources have suggested that US citizens may have been among the casualties. However, Reuters has not been able to independently verify these reports.

(With inputs from Reuters) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}