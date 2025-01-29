Plane crashes in remote part of South Sudan, 18 killed

  • The plane crashed while it was taking off near an oil field to head to the international airport in Juba, said minister of information Gatwech Bipal.

Updated29 Jan 2025, 08:03 PM IST
The wreckage of a plane that crashed, killing people as it was heading to the capital Juba, at the Unity oilfield airport, Unity State, South Sudan, January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Stringer (REUTERS)

At least 18 people were killed on Wednesday when a small plane crashed in a remote part of South Sudan, reported AP.

The flight, chartered by Chinese oil firm Greater Pioneer Operating Company, had 21 people on board, including two pilots, AP quoted the minister of information in the oil-rich Unity state, Gatwech Bipal.

The plane crashed while it was taking off near an oil field to head to the international airport in Juba, the South Sudanese capital, he added.

The reason for the crash was not immediately clear, and authorities had not yet revealed the identities of the victims. Local media reported that the plane was carrying oil workers.

With agency inputs.

More to come...

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 08:03 PM IST
