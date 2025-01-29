Plane crashes in remote part of South Sudan, 18 killed

At least 18 people were killed on Wednesday when a small plane crashed in a remote part of South Sudan, reported AP.

The flight, chartered by Chinese oil firm Greater Pioneer Operating Company, had 21 people on board, including two pilots, AP quoted the minister of information in the oil-rich Unity state, Gatwech Bipal.

The plane crashed while it was taking off near an oil field to head to the international airport in Juba, the South Sudanese capital, he added.

Advertisement

The reason for the crash was not immediately clear, and authorities had not yet revealed the identities of the victims. Local media reported that the plane was carrying oil workers.

With agency inputs.