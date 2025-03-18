A small Jetstream aircraft operated by Honduran airline Lanhsa crashed into the Caribbean Sea on Monday night, just minutes after taking off from Roatán Island. The crash claimed 12 lives, while five passengers survived, and one person remains missing, authorities confirmed.

Wreckage located off the coast The plane’s wreckage was found about 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) off the island’s coast, according to Honduras’ transport minister. Search and rescue efforts were complicated by poor weather conditions and limited visibility.

“At approximately 9 a.m., the recovery of the last victim of the accident will continue,” Honduras' firefighters' corps stated on social media. “We expect better weather and visibility.”

Victims and survivors identified Among the victims was well-known Garifuna musician Aurelio Martinez Suazo, fire officials confirmed. The passenger manifest, as shown by local media, listed a US national, a French national, and two minors on board. The aircraft was en route to La Ceiba airport on the Honduran mainland.

Survivors were rescued and transported to a nearby hospital for medical care.

Video footage uploaded to social media by the national police showed rescue workers carrying survivors onto a rocky coastline, some on stretchers, while a boat provided illumination amid the darkness.

Challenges in rescue operations Rescue efforts were significantly hampered by rough terrain and underwater conditions, Roatán fire captain Franklin Borjas told Reuters.

“It’s been difficult to access the accident site because there are 30 meters (98 ft) of rocks, and you can’t get there by walking or swimming,” Borjas explained. “The divers helping with the rescue have zero visibility.”

Cause of the crash unknown The cause of the crash remains unclear, and the airline has not yet responded. Investigations into the accident are ongoing.