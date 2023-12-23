The Indian Embassy in France informed on Saturday that it is working for the welfare of 300 Indians currently stuck at Varty airport after French authorities grounded their flight in a suspected case of “human trafficking." The Embassy said that their consular staff is stationed at the airport and they are working towards an early resolution of the situation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Continue to work with French Gov for the welfare of the Indians currently at the Varty airport, 150 km East of Paris, & for early resolution of the situation. Embassy consular staff stationed there. Thank French authorities for working on this through the long holiday weekend," the Indian Embassy in France said in a post on X.

The French authorities on Friday grounded an Airbus A340-300 with 303 Indians onboard after they received a tip-off that the passengers traveling in the plan were likely to be victims of human trafficking. The plane took off from UAE and landed in France's Varty airport for some technical reasons.

As per the reports, the plane was bound for Nicaragua and included 13 unaccompanied minors. The authorities are questioning two people in the matter and the Legend Airlines claimed that the crew of the plane had been released after questioning.

"The members of the crew have been questioned, the questioning has ended and they are all free to move. None has been put in custody," it said.

Earlier, the lawyer of the airline denied any wrongdoings and claimed that the plane was charted by a "trusted client." Legend Airlines didn't name the client but informed that it is a non-European company.

Makeshift beds installed Emergency services at Vatry airport set up temporary sleeping arrangements for the 303 passengers who found themselves stranded, ensuring they had access to restroom and shower facilities, in addition to being supplied with meals and warm beverages, according to reports.

Regular visits from officials of the Indian general consulate were also noted as part of the ongoing support for the stranded individuals.

