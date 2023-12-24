What's next for 303 Indians stranded in France? Court to hear extension, asylum requests
Plane grounded in France with 300 Indians: While the Indian Embassy in France is working with the French authorities for an early resolution of the situation, a judge is going to hear the case of Indian soon
More than 300 Indians remain stranded at Vatry airport near Paris after their plane was grounded in a suspected case of “human trafficking". While the Indian Embassy in France is working with the French authorities for an early resolution of the situation, a judge is going to hear the case of Indians soon. As per reports, the judge has the authority to extend the detention of Indians to 8 days.