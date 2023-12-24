More than 300 Indians remain stranded at Vatry airport near Paris after their plane was grounded in a suspected case of “human trafficking". While the Indian Embassy in France is working with the French authorities for an early resolution of the situation, a judge is going to hear the case of Indians soon. As per reports, the judge has the authority to extend the detention of Indians to 8 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The development comes two days after a Nicaragua-bound Airbus A340 was grounded on Friday at the Vatry airport in France as the authorities received a tip-off that the passengers of the plane were “likely victims of human trafficking."

The France regulations allow border police to detain foreign nationals for up to four days. The timeline of detention can be extended by four days, for a period not more than 26 days and that too with an order by a judge. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian passengers request asylum As per the news agency AFP, at least 11 Indian passengers stuck at the Vatry airport have requested asylum in the country. The report added that six minors have also submitted the asylum request. “These people will have to be interviewed and they will be told whether or not they can benefit from political refugee status," Francois Procureur, lawyer and president of Chalons-en-Champagne said.

“It is urgent since we cannot keep foreigners in a waiting zone for more than 96 hours. Beyond that, it is the judge of freedoms and detention who must rule on their fate," François added.

Indian Embassy staff stationed at the airport The Indian Embassy in France is engaged in high-level meetings with French authorities to resolve the situation as early as possible. The embassy informed us that they have provided consular access to all 303 Indians and are looking after their welfare. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The emergency services have established provisional sleeping accommodations for the stranded Indians. Reports indicate that these arrangements included access to restroom and shower facilities, along with the provision of meals and warm beverages for the affected individuals.

Romanian company Legend Airlines denied any wrongdoing in the case and said that the plane was charted by a “trusted client." The crew of the airline was questioned was French authorities. "The members of the crew have been questioned, the questioning has ended and they are all free to move. None has been put in custody," it said.

