Plane in UK takes off with missing windows, flies 15,000 feet before returning: Report
The flight's crew detected the fault mid-air after the seal surrounding one of the windows at the aircraft's rear end was found to be 'flapping', the report said.
In what could have been a major disaster, a flight in the United Kingdom took off with missing windows and flew up to 15,000 feet before returning, as per a report released by British government body Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).
