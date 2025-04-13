Days after fatal helicopter crash, a plane carrying 2 people goes down in a muddy field in upstate New York

A twin-engine aircraft crashed in a muddy field in upstate New York, resulting in fatalities. The FAA reported the Mitsubishi MU-2B was en route to Columbia County Airport but went down 30 miles away. Rescuers face challenges due to adverse weather conditions.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Mitsubishi MU-2B was headed to Columbia County Airport near Hudson. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)(HT_PRINT)

A twin-engine aircraft carrying two individuals crashed on Saturday in a muddy field in upstate New York.

Columbia County Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore confirmed the crash was fatal but did not specify the number of casualties, as reported by AP.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Mitsubishi MU-2B was headed to Columbia County Airport near Hudson, but crashed about 30 miles away near Copake.

“The mud, weather and snow have made it difficult for first responders to get to the site,” Salvatore said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it has deployed an investigation team, expected to arrive in New York Saturday evening.

(With inputs from AP)

