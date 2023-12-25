comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 22 2023 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.50 1.91%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 462.70 6.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 636.65 -1.13%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 993.85 -0.98%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,670.70 -0.93%
Business News/ News / World/  Plane with over 300 Indians departs France amid human trafficking probe. Know more
Back Back

Plane with over 300 Indians departs France amid human trafficking probe. Know more

 Livemint

The passengers include a 21-month-old child and 11 unaccompanied minors who were put under special administrative care. Several passengers requested asylum in France.

The plane grounded by police at the Vatry airport takes off Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 in Vatry, eastern France.The charter plane grounded in France for a human trafficking investigation departed on Monday for India, after an exceptional holiday ordeal that left about 300 Indians en route to Central America blocked inside a rural French airport for four days. (AP)Premium
The plane grounded by police at the Vatry airport takes off Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 in Vatry, eastern France.The charter plane grounded in France for a human trafficking investigation departed on Monday for India, after an exceptional holiday ordeal that left about 300 Indians en route to Central America blocked inside a rural French airport for four days. (AP)

A charter plane grounded in France for a human trafficking investigation departed on Monday for India, after an exceptional holiday ordeal that left about 300 Indians en route to Central America blocked inside a rural French airport for four days.

Associated Press reporters outside the Vatry Airport in Champagne country saw the unmarked Legend Airlines A340 take off after the crew and about 200 other people boarded the plane.

The passengers include a 21-month-old child and 11 unaccompanied minors who were put under special administrative care. Several passengers requested asylum in France.

Two passengers were detained and are appearing before a judge Monday to face possible charges.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 25 Dec 2023, 08:22 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App