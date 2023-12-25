Plane with over 300 Indians departs France amid human trafficking probe. Know more
The passengers include a 21-month-old child and 11 unaccompanied minors who were put under special administrative care. Several passengers requested asylum in France.
A charter plane grounded in France for a human trafficking investigation departed on Monday for India, after an exceptional holiday ordeal that left about 300 Indians en route to Central America blocked inside a rural French airport for four days.
