Aircraft with 'Release Imran Khan' message flies over India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match in New York. Imran Khan, former PM of Pakistan, held in Adiala Jail since August 2023 on various charges.

An aircraft displaying the message 'Release Imran Khan' flew over the stadium during the India versus Pakistan match at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 in New York on Sunday. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) shared a video on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle with the caption 'Release Imran Khan'.

Khan, 71, who was Pakistan's Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022, has been held in Adiala Jail since August 2023, facing multiple charges including the Toshakhana case, the cipher case, and an un-Islamic marriage case.

It's worth noting that Imran Khan captained Pakistan to victory in their only ODI World Cup win in 1992. Take a look at the video below,

Pakistan held its general elections in February this year. However, concerns were raised about the integrity of the elections, with numerous parties, particularly the PTI, alleging electoral rigging and an uneven playing field.

PTI, which lost its election symbol, fielded its candidates as independents. The independent candidates backed by PTI secured the most number of seats in the elections. But, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and other smaller parties formed the government.

On Sunday, India scored 81 runs for losing three wickets in 10 overs. Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav stood at the crease on scores of 34 and 5, respectively. Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi claimed two and one wickets, respectively.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to field against Rohit Sharma-lead Team India in the highly anticipated clash. India headed into the match with the same playing XI, while Pakistan made one change by replacing Azam Khan with Imad Wasim.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Amir.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.

