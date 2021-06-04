Planes grounded by Covid-19 largely avoid the junkyard—for now

The biggest airline in Australia, Qantas Airways Ltd., plans to keep its 12 A380 jumbo jets in storage for years, and aims to start flying some of them again at the end of 2023 when it expects the recovery in international travel to be under way. In the U.S., United Airlines Holdings Inc. decided to keep its older Boeing 767 wide-body fleet, with Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella saying in April that “every data point we see confirms that demand will recover."