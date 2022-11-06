Home / News / World / ‘Planet is sending a distress signal’: UN chief as last 8 years recorded warmest
‘Planet is sending a distress signal’: UN chief as last 8 years recorded warmest
‘As COP27 gets underway, our planet is sending a distress signal,’ said UN chief Antonio Guterres as last eight years record temperatures hotter than any year prior to 2015
The UN reported Sunday that the rate of global warming has dramatically increased, detailing the fact that each of the last eight years were hotter than any before 2015 if predictions for 2022 hold.
The World Meteorological Organization stated in a report as the COP27 UN climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, began that sea level rise, glacier melt, torrential rains, and heat waves — along with the deadly disasters they cause — have all accelerated.
"As COP27 gets underway, our planet is sending a distress signal," said UN chief Antonio Guterres, describing the report as "a chronicle of climate chaos".
According to the report, Earth has warmed by more than 1.1 degrees Celsius since the end of the 19th century, with about half of that rise happening in the last 30 years.
A goal some scientists believe is now out of reach, nearly 200 nations gathered in Egypt have set their sights on limiting the rise in temperatures to 1.5C (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).
Despite the impact since 2020 of La Nina, a recurring and naturally occurring phenomenon in the Pacific that cools the atmosphere, this year is on track to be the fifth or sixth warmest ever recorded.
"The greater the warming, the worse the impacts," said WMO head Petteri Taalas.
The ocean's surface water, which absorbs more than 90% of the heat from accumulated human carbon emissions, reached record high temperatures in 2021 and has warmed particularly quickly over the previous 20 years.
