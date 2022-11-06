Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  ‘Planet is sending a distress signal’: UN chief as last 8 years recorded warmest

‘Planet is sending a distress signal’: UN chief as last 8 years recorded warmest

2 min read . 07:04 PM IST Edited By Paurush Omar ( with inputs from AFP )
The UN's COP27 climate summit kicked off in Egypt with warnings against backsliding on efforts to cut emissions and calls for rich nations to compensate poor countries after a year of extreme weather disasters.

‘As COP27 gets underway, our planet is sending a distress signal,’ said UN chief Antonio Guterres as last eight years record temperatures hotter than any year prior to 2015

The UN reported Sunday that the rate of global warming has dramatically increased, detailing the fact that each of the last eight years were hotter than any before 2015 if predictions for 2022 hold.

The World Meteorological Organization stated in a report as the COP27 UN climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, began that sea level rise, glacier melt, torrential rains, and heat waves — along with the deadly disasters they cause — have all accelerated.

"As COP27 gets underway, our planet is sending a distress signal," said UN chief Antonio Guterres, describing the report as "a chronicle of climate chaos".

According to the report, Earth has warmed by more than 1.1 degrees Celsius since the end of the 19th century, with about half of that rise happening in the last 30 years.

A goal some scientists believe is now out of reach, nearly 200 nations gathered in Egypt have set their sights on limiting the rise in temperatures to 1.5C (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

Despite the impact since 2020 of La Nina, a recurring and naturally occurring phenomenon in the Pacific that cools the atmosphere, this year is on track to be the fifth or sixth warmest ever recorded.

"The greater the warming, the worse the impacts," said WMO head Petteri Taalas.

The ocean's surface water, which absorbs more than 90% of the heat from accumulated human carbon emissions, reached record high temperatures in 2021 and has warmed particularly quickly over the previous 20 years.

The number of marine heat waves was also increasing, which had disastrous effects on coral reefs and the half a billion people whose food and livelihoods depend on them.

According to the report, at least one marine heatwave occurred over 55% of the ocean surface in 2022.

The rate of sea level rise has doubled over the past 30 years, driven by the melting of ice sheets and glaciers, endangering tens of millions in low-lying coastal areas.

"The messages in this report could barely be bleaker," said Mike Meredith, science leader at the British Antarctic Survey.

Earlier, last week a study released by Greenpeace on stated that the Middle East faces a high risk of food and water shortages, extreme heat waves, and other climate-related hazards.

It was discovered that the Middle East is warming almost twice as quickly as the rest of the world, making its water and food supplies "extremely vulnerable" to climate change.

The report read, "In all six countries discussed in this report, there will be a very high risk of water scarcity in all regions, which will negatively affect agriculture and human health."

(With inputs from AFP)

