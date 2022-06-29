The US CDC has added two destinations -Dominican Republic and Kuwait to its high category for Covid-19 risk. Both are now listed as Level 3: Covid-19 High.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Planning international travels? Be cautious while selecting your destination as some holiday paradises, including one Caribbean nation, are still considered to be high-risk countries in terms of COVID.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Planning international travels? Be cautious while selecting your destination as some holiday paradises, including one Caribbean nation, are still considered to be high-risk countries in terms of COVID.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added two destinations -Dominican Republic and Kuwait to its "high" category for Covid-19 risk. Both are now listed as "Level 3: Covid-19 High."
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added two destinations -Dominican Republic and Kuwait to its "high" category for Covid-19 risk. Both are now listed as "Level 3: Covid-19 High."
A CNN report pointed out, In a weekly update with little movement overall, the move to Level 3 is a big jump up for Kuwait, which had been at Level 1. The Dominican Republic moved up from Level 2.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A CNN report pointed out, In a weekly update with little movement overall, the move to Level 3 is a big jump up for Kuwait, which had been at Level 1. The Dominican Republic moved up from Level 2.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Level 3, or "high," is now the top rung in terms of risk level and applies to places that have had more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days. Level 2 and Level 1 are considered "moderate" and "low" risk, respectively.
Level 3, or "high," is now the top rung in terms of risk level and applies to places that have had more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days. Level 2 and Level 1 are considered "moderate" and "low" risk, respectively.
Which countries are in level 3?
There were almost 115 destinations at Level 3 on June 27.
Which countries are in level 3?
There were almost 115 destinations at Level 3 on June 27.
Some of these include France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, The Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom, Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, Malaysia, Mexico, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey and others.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Some of these include France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, The Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom, Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, Malaysia, Mexico, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey and others.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The CDC advises that you get up to date with your Covid-19 vaccines before traveling to a Level 3 destination. Being "up to date" means you have had not only the full initial vaccinations but any boosters for which you're eligible.
The CDC advises that you get up to date with your Covid-19 vaccines before traveling to a Level 3 destination. Being "up to date" means you have had not only the full initial vaccinations but any boosters for which you're eligible.
As per CDC, India falls under the level 1 category.
Level 4, previously the highest risk category, is now reserved only for special circumstances, such as extremely high case counts, emergence of a new variant of concern or health care infrastructure collapse. Under the new system, no destinations have been placed at Level 4 so far.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Level 4, previously the highest risk category, is now reserved only for special circumstances, such as extremely high case counts, emergence of a new variant of concern or health care infrastructure collapse. Under the new system, no destinations have been placed at Level 4 so far.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
There, there are the destinations the CDC has deemed to be of "unknown" risk because of a lack of information. This week, only rarely visited Djibouti in the Horn of Africa was added to this category. Other destinations in this category that typically draw more tourist attention include French Polynesia, Macau and the Maldives. The CDC advises against travel to these places precisely because the risks are unknown.
There, there are the destinations the CDC has deemed to be of "unknown" risk because of a lack of information. This week, only rarely visited Djibouti in the Horn of Africa was added to this category. Other destinations in this category that typically draw more tourist attention include French Polynesia, Macau and the Maldives. The CDC advises against travel to these places precisely because the risks are unknown.