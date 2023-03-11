Schengen countries receive millions of visa applications every year so, there is no guarantee that your application will be successful. But, the chances of your application being approved increases significantly if you apply to countries that has low visa rejection rate. Use this list to take a look at the statistics of the easiest European countries to get a visa, which will ultimately make your application process easier and smoother.

Lithuania: In 2021, Lithuania granted 98.7% of visa applications, making it easy to obtain a visa. The highest number of applicants were from Kazakhstan, with 3,090 visas issued out of 3,481 applications. Armenian citizens had the second-highest number of applicants, with 436 visas issued out of 449 applications.

Estonia: Estonia has a high visa approval rate of 98.4% and a processing time of up to 15 days, but may take longer in exceptional situations. Schengen Visa Statistics show that from a total of 40,657 applicants, 38,389 were granted an Estonian visa in 2021.

Finland: Finland has a high visa approval rate and is among the easiest European countries to obtain a visa. In 2021, out of 61,018 visa applications, 55,882 were granted. The country allows Schengen visa applications for 103 states excluded from visa-free travel, and for third-party nationals from Kosovo and Palestine. It is essential to stay up-to-date on visa policies and any changes that may arise due to COVID-19 or other reasons before applying for a visa.

Iceland: If you are looking to apply for a visa to a country that won’t keep you waiting on the status of your application, then Iceland is the perfect place. From a total of 2,735 applicants, 2,410 were granted visas to visit Nordic Island. Applicants who applied for an Icelandic visa in the New Delhi consulate are at the receiving end of the highest rate of non-issued ATVs and uniform visas, as per Schengen visa news website.

Luxembourg: Luxembourg has a low Schengen visa rejection rate of 1.3%, making it an attractive option for travelers. The total number of applications in 2021 was 2,384, from which 2,296 were issued.