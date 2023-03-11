Planning a Europe trip? These 5 countries offer Schengen Visa easily

Iceland: If you are looking to apply for a visa to a country that won’t keep you waiting on the status of your application, then Iceland is the perfect place. From a total of 2,735 applicants, 2,410 were granted visas to visit Nordic Island. Applicants who applied for an Icelandic visa in the New Delhi consulate are at the receiving end of the highest rate of non-issued ATVs and uniform visas, as per Schengen visa news website.