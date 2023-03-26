Planning a trip to France? As protests rage, here's what you need to know

As protests rage across France several countries have issued advisories, urging against travel to European nation. The Emmanuel Macron government's recent decision to raise the pension age has brought hundreds of thousands onto the streets in protest, even disrupting flights and trains in some areas. Protesters have set uncollected garbage on fire in Paris and clashed against riot police in other major cities - with many being injured.

Against this backdrop, British and American citizens have been urged to ‘avoid demonstrations and areas with significant police activity’ and monitor the situation before travelling.

While India has not issued a specific travel advisory in light of the recent protests, the country was incidentally cleared for the COVID-19 'green list' earlier this month. Fully vaccinated travellers from India can enter France with no restrictions and those travellers who are not fully vaccinated only need a pre-departure negative test.

For those whose upcoming vacation (or work) plans involve the City of Love and Lights, here are the answers to some key questions:

What exactly is happening in France?

Since mid-March there have been spontaneous protests in Paris and other parts of France. The protests have involved hundreds of thousands of people, turning violent in some areas. Ongoing strikes have also affected multiple sectors, with the next series of large-scale demonstrations being planned for March 28.

Meanwhile in western France, thousands protested on Saturday against the construction of large water reservoirs destined for the agriculture industry, leading to violent clashes with police. Some protesters hurled Molotov cocktails, explosives and various projectiles. The prefect for the Deux-Sevres region said that weapons including axes, machetes and knives were found on some people.

Will flights be affected?

While most long haul flights remain unaffected, some domestic or short haul European routes have seen turbulence in recent days. A recent nationwide strike for example had led to a reduction in the capacity of the Orly Airport near Paris.

What about trains and other modes of transport?

Trains and other modes of public transportation are likely to be affected - especially on the strike days. The strikes are currently being held once or twice a week and on these days the Paris Metro is unlikely to be running. Upto 25% of the TGV inter-city high-speed trains have also typically been canceled. With many gridlocked roads on strike days, taxis can also find difficulty in navigating the streets of Paris. Major highways have so far remained unaffected.

Will tourist attractions such as the Eiffel Tower remain open?

Several tourist attractions - such as the Eiffel Tower and Versailles - have remained closed during the recent strike days. It is best to check the websites and social media handles of museums and other tourist sites before travelling.

Is it safe to visit or should travel plans be cancelled?

While many countries have urged caution, no travel advisory has been issued thus far urging citizens to cancel plans or avoid France. However, current visitors are unlikely to remain completely unaffected by the ongoing protests.

Incidentally, King Charles III’s international debut has also been affected, with his trip to France being postponed indefinitely because of protests.

How long will the issue persist? Is it likely to affect summer travel plans?

It is too soon to say whether the issue will persist in the coming months.