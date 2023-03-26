Planning a trip to France? As protests rage, here's what you need to know

Planning a trip to France? As protests rage, here's what you need to know3 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 12:20 AM IST
The French government has seen protests against its unpopular reform of the pension system escalate in recent days, with uncollected garbage set on fire in Paris and clashes against riot police in other major cities. Unions have called another day of strikes on Tuesday.
As protests rage across France several countries have issued advisories, urging against travel to European nation. The Emmanuel Macron government's recent decision to raise the pension age has brought hundreds of thousands onto the streets in protest, even disrupting flights and trains in some areas. Protesters have set uncollected garbage on fire in Paris and clashed against riot police in other major cities - with many being injured.
