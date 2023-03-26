Planning a trip to France? As protests rage, here's what you need to know

Trains and other modes of public transportation are likely to be affected - especially on the strike days. The strikes are currently being held once or twice a week and on these days the Paris Metro is unlikely to be running. Upto 25% of the TGV inter-city high-speed trains have also typically been canceled. With many gridlocked roads on strike days, taxis can also find difficulty in navigating the streets of Paris. Major highways have so far remained unaffected.