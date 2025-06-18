Planning a trip to Thailand? Think again: COVID-19 sees big jump; 4.76 lakh total cases in 2025 so far

Planning a trip to Thailand? Think again. COVID-19 cases have seen a big jump across the country in the past week. According to the latest update, 76,161 new infections and 40 more deaths have been reported.

This data, from May 24 to June 14, comes from the Department of Disease Control (DDC). So far in 2025, the country has recorded more than 4.76 lakh total cases, Bangkok Post reported.

Of the recent cases, over 72,000 patients were admitted to hospitals while around 4,000 were treated as outpatients. The death toll this year has reached 154.

Bangkok (17,945), Chon Buri (3,315), Nakhon Ratchasima (3,027), Chiang Mai (2,678) and Rayong (1,775) were the five worst-hit provinces.

The elderly population (60+) continues to be most at risk, with 14,757 cases. Working-age groups were also affected. There are 14,561 cases in the 30–39 group and 13,889 in the 20–29 group.

Experts blame high social activity for the spread. Weekly graphs show that infection rates are still climbing.

Health experts in Thailand have warned people not to take COVID-19 lightly. In the last four weeks, it caused 116 deaths, 29 times more than seasonal flu.

The health ministry recommends wearing masks in crowds, washing hands, and getting booster shots. These measures are especially recommended for high-risk groups.

Thailand tourism Thailand’s tourism industry, once hit hard by COVID-19, is now bouncing back. In 2019, nearly 40 million tourists visited while, in 2024, the country welcomed 35 million, showing strong recovery. Visitors from China, Europe and the US are returning, helped by government efforts to boost travel.

Bangkok alone saw 32.4 million tourists. On average, each tourist spends $167 per day and stays for 9 days, according to GoWithGuide. Tourism added $48.45 billion to Thailand’s GDP in 2019, making up 8.9% of the economy.

Alert in Malaysia In Malaysia, doctors are seeing more people showing interest in getting vaccinated or taking booster doses again. Older people and those with health risks are especially interested. This is happening because COVID-19 cases are rising in nearby countries like Thailand and Singapore.