Planning a UAE trip? Check these flight cancellations from Emirates, Etihad, others amid US-Iran conflict

Flight operations across the UAE are largely continuing as normal, although some routes have been disrupted amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict and wider regional security concerns, Gulf News reported.

Several airlines have cancelled selected services, adjusted schedules, and continue to monitor the situation as tensions in the Gulf persist.

Passengers are advised to check their flight status with their airline before travelling, arrive at the airport earlier than usual and stay updated on any changes to departure times or routes.

UAE-Kuwait flights disrupted Flights between the UAE and Kuwait have been affected, with several airlines cancelling services because of the evolving regional situation.

Etihad Airways Etihad Airways cancelled flights EY653 and EY654 between Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport and Kuwait International Airport on July 19 and 20, 2026, citing operational reasons.

The airline has asked affected passengers to update their contact details to receive the latest travel information and assistance with rebooking.

Emirates Emirates has cancelled several flights between Dubai and Kuwait.

Cancelled flights from Dubai to Kuwait EK853

EK855

EK857

EK860 Cancelled flights from Kuwait to Dubai EK854

EK856

EK858

EK860 Air Arabia Air Arabia has also cancelled a number of services between the UAE and Kuwait.

Sharjah to Kuwait

G9068 — Cancelled

G9124 — Cancelled

G9121 — Cancelled Abu Dhabi to Kuwait 3L020 — Cancelled

3L022 — Cancelled Kuwait to Abu Dhabi 3L021 — Cancelled

3L023 — “Not yet departed”

Kuwait to Sharjah

G9069 — Cancelled

G9125 — Cancelled

G9122 — "Not yet departed" flydubai flydubai has not issued any update on its Kuwait services.

However, the airline reported changes on its Dubai-Abha route:

FZ811 — Cancelled

FZ815 — Operating as scheduled Saudi Arabia flights also affected Flight disruptions at Abha International Airport have continued, affecting services linked to the UAE.

flydubai's flights between Dubai and Abha remain affected, while Air Arabia has cancelled some services between Sharjah and Abha.

Several domestic Saudi flights connecting Abha with Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Medina and Tabuk are continuing to operate.

Passengers travelling to Saudi Arabia are advised to check the latest updates from their airline before departure.

Latest operational updates from UAE airlines Etihad Airways Etihad continues to operate its network, although some flights have experienced delays because of operational issues.

Passengers should check the status of their flight before travelling.

Emirates Emirates continues to operate its wider network and has expanded services across several destinations.

Passengers whose flights have been cancelled can check rebooking and refund options, subject to their ticket conditions.

The airline has also advised travellers to arrive early at Dubai International Airport during the busy summer travel season.

flydubai flydubai continues to operate across its network and recommends that passengers check their flight schedule before leaving for the airport.

Travellers departing from Dubai International Airport are advised to arrive at least four hours before departure during the summer peak period.

Air Arabia Air Arabia continues to operate flights from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.

Its main disruptions currently involve selected UAE-Saudi routes, including Sharjah-Abha, as well as some services between the UAE and Kuwait.

International airlines monitoring situation Several international airlines have also adjusted their UAE schedules because of regional security concerns and airspace restrictions.