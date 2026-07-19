Planning a UAE trip? Check these flight cancellations from Emirates, Etihad, others amid US-Iran conflict

Flight operations across the UAE are largely continuing as normal, although some routes have been disrupted amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict and wider regional security concerns, Gulf News reported.
Several airlines have cancelled selected services, adjusted schedules, and continue to monitor the situation as tensions in the Gulf persist.
Passengers are advised to check their flight status with their airline before travelling, arrive at the airport earlier than usual and stay updated on any changes to departure times or routes.
Flights between the UAE and Kuwait have been affected, with several airlines cancelling services because of the evolving regional situation.
Etihad Airways cancelled flights EY653 and EY654 between Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport and Kuwait International Airport on July 19 and 20, 2026, citing operational reasons.
The airline has asked affected passengers to update their contact details to receive the latest travel information and assistance with rebooking.
Emirates has cancelled several flights between Dubai and Kuwait.
Air Arabia has also cancelled a number of services between the UAE and Kuwait.
Sharjah to Kuwait
flydubai has not issued any update on its Kuwait services.
However, the airline reported changes on its Dubai-Abha route:
Flight disruptions at Abha International Airport have continued, affecting services linked to the UAE.
flydubai's flights between Dubai and Abha remain affected, while Air Arabia has cancelled some services between Sharjah and Abha.
Several domestic Saudi flights connecting Abha with Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Medina and Tabuk are continuing to operate.
Passengers travelling to Saudi Arabia are advised to check the latest updates from their airline before departure.
Etihad continues to operate its network, although some flights have experienced delays because of operational issues.
Passengers should check the status of their flight before travelling.
Emirates continues to operate its wider network and has expanded services across several destinations.
Passengers whose flights have been cancelled can check rebooking and refund options, subject to their ticket conditions.
The airline has also advised travellers to arrive early at Dubai International Airport during the busy summer travel season.
flydubai continues to operate across its network and recommends that passengers check their flight schedule before leaving for the airport.
Travellers departing from Dubai International Airport are advised to arrive at least four hours before departure during the summer peak period.
Air Arabia continues to operate flights from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.
Its main disruptions currently involve selected UAE-Saudi routes, including Sharjah-Abha, as well as some services between the UAE and Kuwait.
Several international airlines have also adjusted their UAE schedules because of regional security concerns and airspace restrictions.
Passengers are advised to check official airline websites for the latest flight information, as schedules and operating conditions may change at short notice.