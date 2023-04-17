Summer travel season rolls in! People across the globe must be planning vacations to different places, but organizing a budget-friendly trip becomes challenging for many. Hence, an expert has shared some tips to make the most out of your vacation without breaking the bank.

Speaking to Fox News, Trae Bodge said that savings on flights are actually not difficult as people think. She suggested the best time to travel.

“Think about traveling midweek if you can because the prices are lower in the middle of the week as compared to weekends. Use tools like Hopper or Google Flights to get a sense of the cheapest day of the week to travel," she recommended.

She further said that flight tickets are cheaper on Tuesdays and Wednesdays versus other weekdays. “You can save if you have the flexibility to travel on weekdays, rather than Saturdays, and Sundays."

Bodge added that being flexible with the airport choice is also a smart way to save money, and an alternate option to travel domestically is to consider a road trip.

One should also choose between a vacation rental and a hotel, the expert said while giving suggestions about how to choose a place to stay. She said that vacation rentals have more flexibility and more space as compared to hotels.

According to Bodge, a quick visit to a grocery store can save on the cost of going out for meals. She also suggested joining hotel loyalty programs and getting benefits like free WiFi or breakfast, Fox News reported.

For international travel, she recommended the use of a credit card because it has no foreign transaction fee. “One should also keep in mind that we should not get cash from the cash exchange, but rather get it out from the ATM. You can visit the ATM once at the beginning of the week," she added.