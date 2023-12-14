Planning Masai Mara Safari gets easier! Kenya scraps visa requirement for international tourists
Kenya will remove visa requirements for international visitors from January 1, 2024, to boost the tourism sector. A digital platform for electronic travel authorisation will be introduced to simplify the entry process.
Come January 1, 2024, Kenya will remove visa requirements for international visitors. The move is likely to boost the country's crucial tourism sector, offering visitors hassle-free travel to experience wildlife safaris and beach holidays.
