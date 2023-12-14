Come January 1, 2024, Kenya will remove visa requirements for international visitors. The move is likely to boost the country's crucial tourism sector, offering visitors hassle-free travel to experience wildlife safaris and beach holidays. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

President William Ruto made this announcement during an event commemorating Kenya’s 60th anniversary of independence from the United Kingdom

“It is no longer necessary for anyone from any corner of the globe to bear the burden of applying for a visa to come to Kenya," Ruto said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To make the entry process easier, Kenya is introducing a digital platform for electronic travel authorisation, which will eliminate the need for visa applications.

Notably, the Kenyan government previously lifted visa restrictions for citizens of other African Union (AU) member states, aligning with the AU's initiative to promote visa-free travel across the continent.

What you can explore in Kenya? One of the biggest attractions is Masai Mara Safari. Apart from that, you can also explore Simba Safari, Twiga Safari, Lion Safari and Tembo Safari. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Visa-free travel Earlier this year, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam introduced visa-free travel.

Malaysia Tourists from India and China can now enter Malaysia without a visa and stay there is up to 30 days.

While announcing the development last month, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said, "Initial screenings will be conducted for all tourists and visitors to Malaysia. Security is a different matter. If there are criminal records or the risk of terrorism, they will not be allowed to enter." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"That comes under the authority of the security forces and immigration," the premier said.

Sri Lanka Sri Lanka has introduced a visa-free entry initiative for visitors from India and six other countries, including China, Russia, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia, and Thailand.

This initiative will remain effective until March 31, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thailand Thailand has also started granting 30-day visa-free entry for visitors from India and Taiwan from November 1. The initiative will remain applicable till May 10, 2024.

"We will provide visa-free entry to India and Taiwan because a lot of their people like to travel to Thailand," Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavision was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Vietnam Vietnam also announced that it is contemplating visa-free entry for Indians and Chinese to enhance tourism. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh proposed waivers for visitors from affluent nations like Australia, Canada, the US, and the 20 remaining EU members. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.