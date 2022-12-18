Planning to apply to UK varsities? British envoy on how to avoid visa delay2 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2022, 07:42 AM IST
- British High Commissioner Alex Ellis urged students to make the process fast owing to high demand.
Even as the United Kingdom has started processing visa applications just within 15 days, British High Commissioner urged students to make the process fast owing to high demand. Visa delays became a huge woe soon after the resumption of international travel. This forced thousands of students, workers and tourists to reschedule their travel for several months.