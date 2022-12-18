Even as the United Kingdom has started processing visa applications just within 15 days, British High Commissioner urged students to make the process fast owing to high demand. Visa delays became a huge woe soon after the resumption of international travel. This forced thousands of students, workers and tourists to reschedule their travel for several months.

British High Commissioner Alex Ellis on Friday while updating on the new visa processing time said, two months ago, I said that our aim was by the end of the year to be turning around visit visas from India to the UK within our standard time of 15 working days. The great news is that the team has now achieved it through fantastic work here in Delhi and across the whole visa network.

"There are still a few cases which take longer, the very complex ones and that's right that they do," he added.

"You can of course use the priority visa channel if you still want. We are turning that around within five days.

Students are advised to make the process fast

Ellis informed,…we have a big intake of student visas for the student session starting in January of next year.

"Please apply as quickly as you can because there is a lot of demand and for everyone applying for visas, make sure that you provide the right information," he advised.

Office of National Statistics report last month revealed that Indian students have for the first time overtaken Chinese as the largest group of foreign students studying in the UK with a massive 273% hike in visas granted over the past few years.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, earlier this month, said 1,20,987 Indian students have gone to the UK for studies until October this year.

"According to the information registered with the Bureau of Immigration, while in 2019, 36,612 Indian students went to the UK, this number went up to 44,901 in 2020 and 77,855 in 2021," he said.

Meanwhile, the Rishi Sunak government said it is planning strong measures to bring down the net migration from a record level. As per reports, the UK government might even consider putting a ban on foreign students, except those who are accepted by the top universities.