Mon Nov 13 2023 14:26:24
Planning to travel solo this holiday season? Top 5 destinations here

 Sanchari Ghosh

Spending time with yourself while traveling solo can be liberating, but it requires careful planning for safety and budgeting.

They say spending time with self can be liberating! Not only, do you get to know yourself, but you get time to think, gain perspective and find solutions to critical problems. And, there is no better way of spending time with yourself, than traveling solo! 

However, while the freedom of solo adventures is exhilarating, it demands careful planning for safety and budgeting. So, in case you want to ditch the party scene this holiday season and spend some quality time with yourself, then here are the top five destinations that you can explore.

Thailand and Vietnam

December can be a memorable chapter in your solo travel diary if you are planning a trip to Thailand or Vietnam. Both countries are ideal for traveling alone, especially during this time, due to safety, affordability, and the sun. 

Thailand is known for its friendly locals, rich culture, delicious cuisine, and stunning landscapes. Hence, solo exploration can be truly rewarding.  At the same time, affordable accommodations cater to budget-conscious travelers. A trip can be planned around Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi and Phi Phi Islands. But if you are looking for lesser-explored places, you can visit Ko Kut, Koh Lanta, Koh Lanta and other places. 

Similarly, Vietnam with its captivating beauty and complex history also promises to create a memorable solo travel experience for solo adventurers. Despite being extremely popular destinations in the country, Ha Long Bay, Hanoi, and the Ha Giang Loop are must-visit spots. The coffee and street food in Vietnam are to die for. 

Singapore

Singapore, consistently ranked among the world's most expensive countries, stands out as an exceptionally safe haven for solo travelers. The city's user-friendly infrastructure and excellent public transport system further enhance the travel experience.

Similarly, Japan meets all the criteria for being a suitable place for solo travel but the country is extremely expensive. 

Brazil

Known for its friendly people and 300 sunny days, Brazil attracts visitors with stunning beaches and local delights like Açaí and Brigadeiros. Despite prevalent crimes, the vibrant culture, celebrated in events like Carnival, captivates solo travelers. 

With 72 national parks, Brazil is a paradise blending warm hospitality, natural beauty, and cultural richness.

India 

However, if you feel traveling abroad alone would require a lot of planning, then there are numerous places in India that you can explore.

Whether you seek tranquility, adventure, or culture, India with its diverse landscapes offers exactly what you want. Some of the popular destinations to travel solo in December are Rajasthan, Goa, Rishikesh, Kerala, and Pondicherry. 

And in case, you are a winter snow lover, then Kashmir and Leh Ladakh, will look-like nothing less than heaven during this time. 

 

 

Updated: 13 Nov 2023, 02:27 PM IST
