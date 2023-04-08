Planning a Singapore trip this summer? Cheap flights, attractive discounts only for Indian tourists2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 06:29 PM IST
- Key offers include airfares starting from as low as ₹6,000, 50% off airfares for children, and other exclusive discounts on various experiences.
Singapore has become a popular destination for outbound travelers from India, thanks to its ease of travel, multicultural offerings, and constantly evolving attractions and experiences. In a bid to encourage even more Indian travelers to visit the country this summer, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and its industry partners have launched a series of exciting offers under the 'Family Times' banner.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×