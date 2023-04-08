Singapore has become a popular destination for outbound travelers from India, thanks to its ease of travel, multicultural offerings, and constantly evolving attractions and experiences. In a bid to encourage even more Indian travelers to visit the country this summer, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and its industry partners have launched a series of exciting offers under the 'Family Times' banner.

Cheap flights on offer

One of the key offers under this banner is the "Enjoy Your Picture-perfect Family Holiday in Singapore" promotion, which includes airfares starting from as low as ₹6,000, 50% off airfares for children, and other exclusive discounts on various experiences.

Sy Yen Chen, General Manager India for Singapore Airlines, said “With up to 50% off on child fares to Singapore, there's never been a better time to plan your next family vacation."

Singapore Airlines currently operates 96 flights a week from 8 cities across India.

Other discount offers

Apart from Singapore Airlines, the STB has also teamed up with several partners, including Scoot, Sentosa Development Corporation, Mandai Wildlife Group (MWG), and travel experiences platform Pelago.

Chew Tiong Heng, Divisional Director, Business and Experience Development, Sentosa Development Corporation, said that Sentosa is highly frequented by Indian travelers, especially families with children.

“As we emerge from our Golden Jubilee celebrations, we have also refreshed the Sentosa brand to emphasize the experiential offerings available, such as heritage- and sustainability-themed guided tours, searching for the four friendly giants called Explorers of Sentosa, or being mesmerized by the Sentosa Musical Fountain at Central Beach Bazaar."

With direct flight connections from 16 Indian cities within a 3.5 to 5.5 hours flight duration, it is convenient for outbound travelers to enjoy Singapore's breadth of offerings. From iconic theme parks and museums to award-winning green spaces and cultural experiences, Singapore has something for everyone.

In 2022, India accounted for 686,000 of the overall 6.3 million global visitor arrivals, making it Singapore's second-largest source market after Indonesia.