Several European countries, including United Kingdom and France, countries that are major tourist attractions around Christmas and New Year's, have re-imposed COVID-19 restrictions in the region amid a sudden spike in the number of cases, fueled by the new Omicron variant.

Here is what we know so far:

United Kingdom

Britain's health minister Sajid Javid declined to rule out possibilities of re-imposing COVID-19 restrictions ahead of Christmas stating, “the spread of the Omicron variant was a very fast moving situation."

"We are assessing the situation, it is very fast moving, "Javid said speaking to BBC and further added, "There are no guarantees in this pandemic I don't think. At this point, we just have to keep everything under review."

Javid said the government was taking the "sobering" advice of its scientists seriously, was watching the data on an "almost hourly basis" and would balance that against the broader impact of restrictions on things such as businesses and education. “There was a still a lot that is not known about Omicron but waiting until data is clearer may leave it too late to react to it."

Britain reported a surge in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Saturday

The Netherlands

After an increase in Covid-19 cases with a hike of more than 15,000 infections daily in the Netherlands, the Dutch government announced a sudden shutdown in the country.

"I stand here with a gloomy mind," Prime Minister Rutte said at a press conference in the Hague on Saturday. "The Netherlands is going into lockdown again."

"That is inevitable. Omicron is spreading even faster than we feared. That is the complicated story we have to tell tonight," he said.

The new lockdown will take effect from 5 a.m. Sunday morning local time and will remain in effect until Jan. 14, 2022. According to Rutte, a hard lockdown is inevitable "because of the fifth wave that is approaching us with Omicron."

Only essential shops like supermarkets, medical contact professions and car garages remain open, but all other shops and all education, the catering industry, restaurants, museums, theaters and zoos must close.

Germany

Germany is tightening travel restrictions for people coming from Britain in response to the rapid spread of the omicron variant there.

The country's national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, added Britain to its list of “virus variant areas" late Saturday. This means anyone traveling from the U.K. to Germany must enter a mandatory quarantine for 14 days, regardless of vaccination status. The new restrictions, which will go into effect at midnight Sunday, come as the U.K. reports a record high number of new coronavirus infections

Starting Sunday, France and Denmark are considered “high risk areas," meaning those who are not vaccinated or recovered from the virus must quarantine for 10 days.

France

Similarly, France has implemented curbs by banning tourists from Britain from journeying between the two countries.

Speaking about bringing a travel ban for other countries, Tourism minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said this would depend on the health situation in those countries. "Sometimes countries go to code red (in the government's alert scale), sometimes they go back to other colours. We recommend that travelers check the foreign ministry website," he said.

Lemoyne added that French citizens would always have the right to return from any country, no matter how intense the epidemic there, but would have to submit to stricter testing and quarantine rules.

Italy

Italy's government is considering new measures to avoid a surge in COVID-19 infections during the holiday period, local newspapers reported on Sunday, amid worries over the spread of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant.

After a review meeting with ministers later this week, Prime Minister Mario Draghi could impose an obligation on the vaccinated to show a negative test to access crowded places, including discos and stadiums, daily Corriere della Sera reported.

Negative tests could also be required to enter cinemas and theatres, along with wearing masks outdoors. Under current rules, people who have been vaccinated or have recently recovered from the disease have free access to indoor seating at bars and restaurants, museums, cinemas, clubs and sporting events.

(With inputs from agencies)

