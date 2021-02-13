Subscribe
Home >News >World >Platinum jumps on inflation concerns, propelled by broader rally
A worker puts an ingot of platinum into a box

Platinum jumps on inflation concerns, propelled by broader rally

4 min read . 03:48 PM IST Joe Wallace , The Wall Street Journal

The precious metal is trading at its highest level in six years; prices have more than doubled since hitting a low last March

Platinum prices have neared their highest level in six years, driven by concerns about inflation and a sweeping rally in financial markets that has powered assets from stocks to oil and bitcoin higher.

Most actively traded platinum futures have risen about 17% in 2021 to $1,259 a troy ounce, outpacing most other precious metals. Since their nadir in March last year, platinum prices have more than doubled.

