'Played it strong for way too long': Britney Spears says she 'couldn’t take pain anymore' amid divorce from Sam Asghari1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 05:39 PM IST
Amid the news of divorce from husband Sam Asghari, American singer Britney Spears broke her silence for the first time on the matter and said she ‘played it strong for way too long’
Days after the confirmation of the filing of divorce by Sam Asghari from Britney Spears, the American singer broke her silence on the matter. In her latest Instagram post, Spears poured her emotions out on the microblogging site and admitted that she “couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly." She also expressed her gratitude to her friends and loved ones for standing by her side during the tough situation.