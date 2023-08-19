Amid the news of divorce from husband Sam Asghari, American singer Britney Spears broke her silence for the first time on the matter and said she ‘played it strong for way too long’

Days after the confirmation of the filing of divorce by Sam Asghari from Britney Spears, the American singer broke her silence on the matter. In her latest Instagram post, Spears poured her emotions out on the microblogging site and admitted that she “couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly." She also expressed her gratitude to her friends and loved ones for standing by her side during the tough situation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sam Asghari reportedly filed for divorce from Britney Spears. The divorce petition cited “irreconcilable differences" between 29-year-old Sam and 41-year-old Britney, reported BBC. Notably, the two got engaged in September 2021 and tied knot in June 2022.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!" said Britney Spears in a post with her dance video. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!! If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!" she added.