‘Pleasantly surprised’ already? As Trump hails Xi after talks, China reportedly orders $300 million worth of US soybeans

Fresh off phone calls with Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) expressed optimism with regard to America's relations with the two Far East Asian nations.

Commenting on his phone call with Xi, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that they mostly discussed trade.

"I spoke to President Xi about a lot of things, trade and buying our farm products, and he (Xi Jinping) said he agreed with me," Trump said.

Expressing optimism about trade talks, the US President added, "He's going to -- I think he's going to very much surprise you on the upside..."

"I asked him, I'd like you to buy it a little faster. I'd like you to buy more. He's more or less agreed to do that. I think we will be pleasantly surprised by the actions of President Xi," Trump further said.

The US President also reiterated that he had a "great relationship" with Xi, saying, "I like him. He likes me."

However, Trump made no mention of the contentious issue of Taiwan, which China claims to be a part of the mainland, and which, of late, has also caused tensions between Beijing and Tokyo.

Also Read | Kash Patel no longer wanted as FBI chief? What Trump said on his removal reports

Commenting on his what he called a "great talk" with Japan PM Takaichi, Trump briefly said, "We have a great relationship. The new Prime Minister, myself-- she's very smart, she's very strong, and she's going to be a great leader."

"I have a very good relationship with her. I also had a very good talk with President Xi of China, and I think that part of the world is doing fine," he added.

The US President also confirmed to reporters that he would be visiting China in April next year, along the Japanese PM, who has often been described as a China hawk.

China already buying US soybeans? Trump's comments to journalists aboard Air Force One came hours before Reuters, citing sources, reported that China had ordered at least 10 cargoes (of 60,000 to 65,000 tonnes each) of US soybeans worth around $300 million, which had been a sore point between in trade talks between Washington and Beijing.

The US President had highlighted the same earlier, saying that he had pressed Xi to accelerate and increase Chinese purchases of US goods, especially agricultural goods.

China's reported purchase of US soybeans took place despite Brazil offering more competitive rates, Reuters reported, and Beijing's decision to pay more could be the strongest sign yet of a thaw in ties between the two global superpowers.