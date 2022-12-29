‘Please do enlighten me’: Greta Thunberg's witty reply to Andrew Tate

‘Please do enlighten me’: Greta Thunberg's witty reply to Andrew Tate1 min read . 01:13 PM IST
Greta Thunberg who is known worldwide for her marches and speeches has once again won netizens' admiration as she gave a witty reply to Andrew Tate.
Greta Thunberg who is known worldwide for her marches and speeches has once again won netizens' admiration as she gave a witty reply to Andrew Tate.
Internet heaped praises on Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg after the teenager gave a savage reply to controversial media personality Andrew Tate over his ‘cars collection and their emissions’ remark.
Internet heaped praises on Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg after the teenager gave a savage reply to controversial media personality Andrew Tate over his ‘cars collection and their emissions’ remark.
In a latest incident, Andrew who is known for his far-right comments took to Twitter and boasted about his cars collections and tagged the climate activist.
In a latest incident, Andrew who is known for his far-right comments took to Twitter and boasted about his cars collections and tagged the climate activist.
However, Greta who is known worldwide for her marches and speeches has once again won netizens' admiration as she gave a witty reply to him.
However, Greta who is known worldwide for her marches and speeches has once again won netizens' admiration as she gave a witty reply to him.
“Hello @GretaThunberg. I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions," Andre Tate tweeted.
“Hello @GretaThunberg. I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions," Andre Tate tweeted.
Responding to this tweet, Greta Thunberg wrote, “yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com."
Responding to this tweet, Greta Thunberg wrote, “yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com."
Since being posted, Twitter users flocked to the comment section to express their irritation or make fun of Andrew Tate, while others praised Greta for her befitting reply.
Since being posted, Twitter users flocked to the comment section to express their irritation or make fun of Andrew Tate, while others praised Greta for her befitting reply.
“Hello. Yes, police please. I’d like to report the murder of Andrew Tate," Journalist James Copley commented hilariously.
“Hello. Yes, police please. I’d like to report the murder of Andrew Tate," Journalist James Copley commented hilariously.
CPA Carol Abney said, “I’m always amazed at how many people think it’s ok for a man to harass a woman, but when she takes up for herself- oh the outrage."
CPA Carol Abney said, “I’m always amazed at how many people think it’s ok for a man to harass a woman, but when she takes up for herself- oh the outrage."
Journalist Asaad Sam Hanna wrote, "The best part of this is that your theoretical email says your server is "getAlife". and it fits you so well."
Journalist Asaad Sam Hanna wrote, "The best part of this is that your theoretical email says your server is "getAlife". and it fits you so well."
“This is easily one of the Top 3 tweets I've ever seen. So in addition to all your incredible activism, Greta, thank you for this too :)" an author, Cliff Schecter commented.
“This is easily one of the Top 3 tweets I've ever seen. So in addition to all your incredible activism, Greta, thank you for this too :)" an author, Cliff Schecter commented.