After another Indian student, Syed Mazahir Ali, was chased and brutally attacked by unidentified men near his house in the US city of Chicago, his wife approached the Indian Government to ensure that he was getting proper medical attention and legal assistance in the country.

Speaking to ANI, Ali's wife, who is in India currently, said, " My husband Mazahir Ali went to Chicago for his masters. A deadly attack happened on him on February 4 at around 1 am...Around 6 am in the morning I received the attack's Whatsapp video...He is seriously injured...The govt there did not provide any proper treatment to him."

She further appealed to the Indian Government to ensure that Ali gets medical and legal assistance in the US

“...I request MEA to issue an emergency visa for me so that I can visit my husband," she adds.

Meanwhile, the Indian consulate in Chicago has contacted local authorities investigating the case.

The Consulate General of India in Chicago said on X that the “Consulate is in touch with Syed Mazahir Ali and his wife in India Syeda Ruquiya Fatima Razvi and assured all possible assistance. The consulate has also contacted the local authorities who are investigating the case."

In a video posted on social media, Syed Mazahir Ali is seen being chased by three men at night on February 4. In a separate video posted on X, Ali can be seen with a bloodied nose and face and blood stains on his clothes as he describes his ordeal.

Ali, who moved to the US from Hyderabad about six months ago, told ABC7 Eyewitness News that one of the attackers pointed a gun at him. Video surveillance shows Ali walking to his home at night with a packet in his hand when the three men chase him.

Ali said he was punched by the men in the eye and was hit on the face, ribs and back. The ABC7 report said he was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for several cuts and bruises.

