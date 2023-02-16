Though the concept of work life balance is spoken about a lot, but it is hardly applied in today's working environment. However, an Indore based company has given a perfect example of work life balance . It starts issuing a warning on employees desktop screens after their shifts is over.

“Warning!!! Your shift time is over. The office system will shut down in 10 min. Please Go Home," reads the warning sign after the employees shift gets over.

The post was shared by HR Tanvi Khandelwal who is currently working at SoftGrid Computers.

"This is not a promotional and imaginary post !," she wrote in the beginning of her post.

“This is the reality of our office !! SoftGrid Computers My employer supports #WorkLifeBalance. They put this special Reminder, which locks my desktop after business hours and issues a warning."

“NO MORE CALLS AND MAILS OUTSIDE OF BUSINESS HOURS !!", she wrote

“Isn't this fantastic? So, I think if you are working in this type of culture , you do not need any Monday Motivation or Fun Friday to improve your mood!" she added.

In the concluding lines, she added, "And this is a reality of our office!! Yes in this era we believe in flexible working hours and happy environment Cheers to all of us!! You can also join . "

Her post garnered over 333,000 likes, 6,109 comments and 9,482 reposts. Users were happy with this type of work culture while some said that this could impact on people's productivity.

Commenting on her post, one user wrote, “No, this is not fantastic, and can have a serious impact on people's productivity! Imagine that you were at your most productive working state just before finishing that last thing, and this just ruined whole your work... And this also probably demotivated you to do the same thing tomorrow. Work-life balance should not be forced on people, rather people should develop their mindset to allow themselves to have a work-life balance."

Some other user questioned, “How can flexible working hours and a forced end of day lock-out work at the same time?"

Some other user wrote, “This is reverse psychology which will create pressure to meet deadlines early. We should avoid controlling human behaviours let the employees manage their timelines and they might want to do complete the project within the timeline and shutting of system seems like you are controlling your employees, creating pressure like the system will shut down even if I have to finish the work today will mean do it today and do in the given timeframe. Sometimes people work late nights so that they can take time off later. And we have different productivity cycles as well. We are not on off machines. These are my few cents. Those companies will grow when you create a culture to let the employees decide how to achieve their personal and company goals and how they want to meet deadlines and be flexible, this comes with ownership and accountability of the work given to a person. Let them pick the hours they want to work for and you will get the best results."

Another user who agreed said, “I agree, having a program to remind employees that their shift is over is a step in the right direction. But, it's also important to emphasize that this is not a long-term solution. A company that fosters a healthy work-life balance, sets achievable goals, and avoids overworking its employees will not need to resort to using such programs."

“It's great to see a company taking a proactive approach to work-life balance! The reminder to not work outside of business hours is a small but significant gesture that can have a big impact on employee well-being."

Meanwhile, according to ADP Research Institute's People at Work 2022: A Global Workforce View report which surveyed almost 33,000 workers across 17 countries showed that more than 7 in 10 employees are seeking more flexibility in how they structure their working time. According to the report, In India nearly 76.07 per cent of employees would prefer having control over their working hours, adding that they would take a pay cut to guarantee the flexibility of working remotely or have the opportunity to alternate between home and office. According to the report, in India nearly 76.07 percent of employees prefered having control over their working hours, adding that they would take a pay cut to guarantee the flexibility of working remotely or have the opportunity to alternate between home and office.