'Please Go Home': THIS company shuts desktop after office hours

Some other user wrote, “This is reverse psychology which will create pressure to meet deadlines early. We should avoid controlling human behaviours let the employees manage their timelines and they might want to do complete the project within the timeline and shutting of system seems like you are controlling your employees, creating pressure like the system will shut down even if I have to finish the work today will mean do it today and do in the given timeframe. Sometimes people work late nights so that they can take time off later. And we have different productivity cycles as well. We are not on off machines. These are my few cents. Those companies will grow when you create a culture to let the employees decide how to achieve their personal and company goals and how they want to meet deadlines and be flexible, this comes with ownership and accountability of the work given to a person. Let them pick the hours they want to work for and you will get the best results."

