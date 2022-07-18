Plus-sized woman asked to pay double in buffet for eating ‘too much’1 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 08:39 PM IST
The woman posted this account on the social networking site TikTok.
A plus-sized woman was asked to pay twice as much for an unlimited buffet. The incident took place In the UK, where such buffets are frequently a great option for those looking to eat a lot at a tight price. The woman was shocked when the bill arrived and she was required to pay twice the original sum. She was informed that she had overeaten when she questioned the reason for it.