A plus-sized woman was asked to pay twice as much for an unlimited buffet. The incident took place In the UK, where such buffets are frequently a great option for those looking to eat a lot at a tight price. The woman was shocked when the bill arrived and she was required to pay twice the original sum. She was informed that she had overeaten when she questioned the reason for it.

Given the nature and promise of the restaurant implied by the name, the woman reportedly refused to pay the double. Poppy posted this account on the social networking site TikTok, where several other people shared similar accounts of being fat shamed.

Poppy noted in her video, which received more than 5,000 likes, that she had been charged twice because she ate "too much" when she received the bill, so it would seem that wasn't the case.

Poppy continued by saying she would not pay twice. She appeared to be amused by the situation. People shared their stories of being teased for being overweight in the comments section. They stated the following:

"Patient asking me when the baby was due, I said it’s just cake, he was mortified, hopefully it taught him you never ask not until the baby’s comin out."

"Went into a victorias secrets and a staff member came over to me, looked me up and down, said ‘we don’t sell YOUR size here’ – I left never been back."

"My mother in law said to me ‘if you eat so healthily why are you so overweight’ well she’s my ex mother In law now."