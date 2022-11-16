PM for Ukraine diplomacy, against Russia oil price cap

India’s energy security is “important for global growth" as it is the world’s fastest growing economy, he noted. “We must not promote any restrictions on the supply of energy and stability in the energy market should be ensured," Modi said. The remarks are significant in view of the G7’s plan to impose a price cap on Russian oil from 5 December and a move by the UK to cut off access to its insurance market for vessels transporting Russian crude. The EU plans to impose a ban on seaborne exports of Russian crude from 5 December.