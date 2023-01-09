PM holds talks with Presidents of Suriname and Guyana

NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held separate bilateral talks with Surinamese President Chandrikapersad Santokhi and Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali on the sidelines of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD), the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
Santokhi and Ali are attending the mega event as the chief guest and special guest of honour.
About Modi’s meeting with Santokhi, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the both leaders held discussions on cooperation in areas of mutual interest including hydrocarbons, defence, maritime security, digital initiatives and ICT, and capacity building.
“Suriname appreciated restructuring by India of Suriname’s debt arising from Lines of Credit availed by Suriname," it said.
President Santokhi will hold discussions with President Smt. Droupadi Murmu, and attend Valedictory Session and Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award Ceremony on 10 January 2023.
He will also attend the inaugural session of Global Investors Summit in Indore. He will thereafter visit Ahmedabad and New Delhi.
On talks between Modi and Ali, the Prime Minister’s Office said that the two leaders held comprehensive discussions on a wide range of issues including cooperation in energy, infrastructure development, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, technology and innovation, and defence cooperation.
“Both leaders recalled the 180 year old historical bonds of friendship between the people of India and Guyana and agreed to deepen them further," it said.
President Irfaan Ali will hold bilateral discussions with President Droupadi Murmu, and attend the Valedictory Session and Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award Ceremony on 10 January 2023.
He will also participate in the Global Investors Summit 2023 in Indore on 11 January. Apart from Indore, President Ali will also visit Delhi, Kanpur, Bangalore and Mumbai.
